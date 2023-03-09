Freevee Laces Up Channel Featuring ‘Rocky’ Films in March
'The Addams Family' not just available on Wednesdays
Freevee, Amazon’s free-ad supported streaming service says it added a Rocky Channel for March.
The channel will feature all six movies in the Rocky franchise.
Amazon acquired the Rocky films when its bought MGM for $8.45 billion
Freevee also added a channel featuring the creepy and kooky Addams Family, now back in viewers’ consciousness because of the popularity of the Netflix series that reimagines the Addams’ daughter Wednesday.
Another new Freevee channels offers the Best of Neighbours, the Aussie soap opera that has featured actors including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.
All 15 seasons of Lifetime’s Matched Married Meet have found a home on Freevee.as has the series Nashville on the Nashville Channel.
A channel based on Spin magazine is also coming to Freefee on March 21.
And because it’s Women’s History Month, Freefee will be highlighting The Carol Burnett show, Judy Justice, Suze Orman and Julia Child.
In all Freevee offers more than 200 free-ad supported streaming TV channels.■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
