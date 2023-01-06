'Wednesday' Renewed at Netflix

Netflix mystery dramedy Wednesday has been renewed for a second season. The show, about Wednesday Addams finding her way at Nevermore Academy, debuted November 23.

“Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!” Netflix said on Twitter.

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. The show has done big numbers on Netflix.

“Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” goes the Netflix description.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners and Tim Burton directs. Those three executive-produce with Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman (1.21 Entertainment), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman (Glickmania), Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Kevin Lafferty.

Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes, Hunter Doohan and Emma Myers are also in the cast. ■