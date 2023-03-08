Spin Magazine Lives on as Amazon Freevee FAST Channel

Spin Magazine, the music- and zeitgeist-themed publishing brand founded by Bob Guccione Jr. 38 years ago that had its zenith amid the 1990s alternative/post-punk rock-music era, hasn't published a print issue since late 2012, while cycling through about a half-dozen owners, including the now-flailing BuzzFeed.

But the brand lives on. And it’s about to get a new 24/7 FAST channel on Amazon’s Freevee platform starting March 21, with an original programming lineup featuring ”documentaries, interviews, behind-the-scenes specials, exclusive artist showcases, and unique curated music-video playlists.”

“The brand integrity of Spin has always been paramount to every decision we make,” said Spin CEO Jimmy Hutchinson, whose private-equity company, Next Management Partners, acquired Spin in 2020, reenlisting Guccione as a creative adviser.

To launch Spin as a FAST channel, Next Management has partnered with Hollywood-based Best Ever Channels, a digital content production and syndication operation run by former MGM and Starz executive Jonathon Barbato and Barry Gordon, formerly with Image Entertainment and The Weinstein Co.

“Amazon’s Freevee is arguably one of the biggest platforms out there, with over 150 million potential viewers, and we believe partnering with Best Ever Channels and Freevee is the best way to deliver on our brand promise to music fans everywhere," Hutchinson said.

Added Best Ever Channels’ Gordon: “Our partners at Amazon Freevee understand the power of the Spin brand, and together we’ll reach a massive audience of fans hungry to connect with their favorite artists and the most authentic voice in music editorial.”

Amazon Freevee’s launch will kick off with what its backers describe as “a special free preview and music celebration” in Austin, Texas on March 16, amid what will be the ongoing SXSW festival. ■