Streaming Channel Being Launched by Spin Magazine and Best Ever Channels

Spin Magazine said it is working with independent streaming content distributor Best Ever Channels to create a free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel based on the music publication.

The channel is expected to have its debut in either the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

The Spin channel would be joining the fast-growing CTV space, which has rapidly been adding viewers and attracting ad dollars.

“Spin is fun, irreverent, and high-profile,“ Spin magazine CEO Jimmy Hutcheson said. ”Spin has a certain style/tone that needs the right team to bring this channel to life. We’re delighted to be partnering with the team at BEC to create our FAST channel.

“We spent time searching for a company that could truly build a channel that embodies what Spin means in terms of what our fans and readers expect, and I know Barry, Jonathon and their team will make that a reality,“ he added. ”They have deep knowledge of the streaming space, and I can’t wait for the channel’s launch later this year.”

At BEC, the Spin channel is being worked on by Barry Gordon, co-CEO of BEC, who brings decades of music-industry, comedy and Hollywood production experience to the project, and Jonathon Barbato, co-CEO of BEC and former head of marketing for Starz/Encore and MGM TV.

BEC expects the channel to be available on a variety of streaming platforms. It plans to offer connected TV device manufacturers exclusive, Spin branded music-based shows to play outside of the FAST channel. This content will be available for advertiser brand integrations and offered for license periods of up to three years.

“In addition to the channel, we’re planning to offer Spin advertisers and sponsors the benefit of impressions and brand attrition across, streaming platforms, CTVs, and podcasts which will provide them multiplatform brand exposure and ad-sales opportunities in a way that exceeds most FAST or AVOD channels in today’s universe,” Gordon said. “We’re honored to partner with SPIN on creating this channel, which I know music fans everywhere will love.”

Best Ever Channels offers 12 channels in FAST and AVOD formats, including Best TV Ever, The Grid and Best Westerns Ever. It also has its own streaming service, Best Classics Ever, which is available on Amazon Fire TV, mobile and the web. ■