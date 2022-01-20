Amazon's IMDb TV Spins 'Judy Justice' into It's Own FAST Channel
By Daniel Frankel published
IMDb TV puts the show in a live, linear format that longtime 'Judge Judy' fans might be more comfortable with
IMDb TV will launch a new FAST channel for Judy Justice on Jan. 24, the same day the Amazon ad-supported streaming service debuts five new episodes of the court show.
More to come...
