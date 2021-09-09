'Judy Justice' to Debut on IMDb TV November 1

Judy Justice, the new show from Judge Judy Sheindlin, will debut on IMDb TV on November 1, the Amazon-owned streaming service said Thursday.

Judy Justice will feature three new members of Sheindlin’s courtroom staff: bailiff Kevin Rasco, stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk Sarah Rose, who is also Sheindlin’s granddaughter.

Like Judge Judy, the new show will be executive produced by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Sheindlin, Douthit and Freisleben all worked together on Judge Judy from that show’s outset more than 25 years ago.

"I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades. They continuously make me look good. With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues,” said Sheindlin in a statement. “Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional.Whitney was a truly lucky find. A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?”

Also Read: Pat Sajak, Vanna White Re-Up to Host 'Wheel of Fortune' Through 2023-24 Season

Judge Judy, produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, is ending its 25-year run in first-run syndication after this season although the show will continue to air on TV stations in repeats. CMV acquired the Judge Judy library, which includes more than 5,200 episodes, from Sheindlin in 2017 for some $100 million. At that time, Sheindlin intended to retire after the 2020-21 TV season. Based on that, CMV made deals with TV stations to air Judge Judy repeats starting in 2021-22.

Sheindlin later changed her mind about retiring and wanted to remain in first-run production, but by then CMV had already secured contacts with TV stations to air the show in repeats. As a result, Sheindlin hired former CBS distribution executive Scott Koondel to take a new first-run show to the marketplace. Amazon-owned IMDb TV picked up that show last October.

Judge Judy ends its 25-year run in first-run tied for first with Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud as the top-rated show in syndication with a 5.6 live plus seven day (most current) season-to-date household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.