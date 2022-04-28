Gunpowder & Sky Scares Up Horror-Themed FAST Channel
By R. Thomas Umstead published
TV studio's Alter channel launches on Samsung TV Plus, Redbox
Content production studio Gunpowder & Sky has launched a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel based on its horror-themed Alter service.
The studio’s Alter FAST service will initially launch on distribution outlets Samsung TV Plus, STIRR and Redbox, with more deals pending, according to the company. The Alter brand currently has more than 6 million subscribers across social media services Facebook and YouTube.
The Alter FAST launch follows the studio’s FAST launch of sci-fi channel Dust, which is currently in front of 100 million homes, according to Gunpowder & Sky.
“Alter is committed to bringing viewers the best quality horror content in the world, from the freshest voices in the genre,“ Alter Senior Manager of Acquisitions Sophie Carroll said in a statement. “We are excited for an Alter FAST channel to bring more attention to our extensive catalog of originals, as well as highly-curated films and series. It’s a channel for horror fans, by horror fans.”
Gunpowder & Sky was founded in 2016 by former MTV exec Van Toffler and Floris Bauer, in partnership with The Chernin Group and AT&T.
