Long-Running Aussie Soap ‘Neighbours’ Returns With New Episodes on Freevee
Amazon Freevee debuts FAST channel Neighbours – Looking Back February 28
Australian soap Neighbours is coming back on Amazon Freevee later this year. The show, about the lives, loves and challenges of the folks on Ramsay Street in a Melbourne suburb, follows what was to be the series finale in 2022.
Production is set to start in the spring and the show is slated for a fall premiere.
Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne remain in the cast, with Ian Smith, April Rose Pengilly and Melissa Ball in guest roles. Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Georgie Stone and Tim Kano are joining the Neighbors cast.
Neighbours will stream on Freevee in the U.S. and U.K., and on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa. Episodes will be available in Australia, on Prime Video, seven days after they air.
Previous seasons of Neighbours are available on Amazon Freevee. Additionally, Freevee debuts FAST channel Neighbours – Looking Back February 28 and Best of Neighbours March 7.
Reg Watson created Neighbours, which premiered in 1985. Thirty eight seasons have aired.
The show is produced by Fremantle. Jason Herbison remains the executive producer.
Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe are among the stars who got their start on Neighbours. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
