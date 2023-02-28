Long-Running Aussie Soap ‘Neighbours’ Returns With New Episodes on Freevee

Australian soap Neighbours is coming back on Amazon Freevee later this year. The show, about the lives, loves and challenges of the folks on Ramsay Street in a Melbourne suburb, follows what was to be the series finale in 2022.

Production is set to start in the spring and the show is slated for a fall premiere.

Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne remain in the cast, with Ian Smith, April Rose Pengilly and Melissa Ball in guest roles. Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Georgie Stone and Tim Kano are joining the Neighbors cast.

Neighbours will stream on Freevee in the U.S. and U.K., and on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa. Episodes will be available in Australia, on Prime Video, seven days after they air.

Previous seasons of Neighbours are available on Amazon Freevee. Additionally, Freevee debuts FAST channel Neighbours – Looking Back February 28 and Best of Neighbours March 7.

Reg Watson created Neighbours, which premiered in 1985. Thirty eight seasons have aired.

The show is produced by Fremantle. Jason Herbison remains the executive producer.

Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe are among the stars who got their start on Neighbours. ■