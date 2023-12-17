Daytime Emmys Led by ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Kelly Clarkson’

ABC’s soap opera General Hospital was named outstanding daytime drama while NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show repeated as outstanding talk series at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night. The awards, which were postponed from June due to the writers' and actors' strikes, aired CBS and streamed on Paramount Plus. The primetime ceremony was hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, whose show went on to be named outstanding entertainment news magazine.

The Creative Arts and Lifestyle awards were handed out Saturday afternoon. Both ceremonies were held at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

Overall, General Hospital won seven Daytime Emmys, six during the televised ceremony, which also acknowledged the show for its 60-year run. Besides best daytime drama, General Hospital won a Daytime Emmy for best supporting actress for Sonya Eddy, who died a year ago. Eddy and fellow General Hospital star Tyler Christopher both were mentioned during the show's "In Memoriam segment."

Likewise, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) paid tribute to CBS’ The Young and the Restless, which has been on the air for 50 years. Both General Hospital and The Young and the Restless have managed to buck the trend of daytime soaps, which has been to cancel them or move them to affiliated streaming platforms.

Kelly Clarkson won a total of six Daytime Emmys, including outstanding daytime talk-show host for Clarkson, repeating last year’s wins. The Kelly Clarkson Show also won Emmys in the categories of directing, lighting, technical direction, and live sound mixing and sound.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s canceled The People’s Court was named outstanding legal/court show. CBS’ The Drew Barrymore Show won for best promotional announcement for its season-three premiere promo, “Drew’s Got the Beat.” Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron snagged the honor for outstanding main title and graphic design.

In the lifestyle categories, Discovery Plus’ José Andrés and Family in Spain was named outstanding culinary series, while Taste the Culture’s Justin Sutherland won for outstanding culinary host. Netflix’s Wild Babies won for best travel, adventure and nature program, while Netflix’s Instant Dream Home took home the award for best instructional and how-to program. AJ+’s Eat This With Yara scored best lifestyle program.

Lifetime’s Variety Power of Women: Changemakers won best arts and popular culture program, while PBS’ Italy Made with Love was named best educational and information program.

Four “legends” of daytime – Peter Bergman, Cynthia Watros, Greg Rikaart and Francesca James – also were honored during the show. Susan Lucci received a Lifetime Achievement award for playing Erica Kane on ABC’s All My Children, a role for which she was famously nominated 19 times before finally winning in 1999. On Saturday, long-time daytime talk host Maury Povich also was given a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to him by his wife, Connie Chung.

“Congratulations to all of tonights’ winners for their exceptional contributions to the world of daytime. Tonight, as we commemorated our 50th anniversary with the legends of television, we were thrilled to celebrate Susan Lucci with a Lifetime Achievement Honor, as she has left an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of viewers,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO, NATAS, in a statement.