‘Days of Our Lives’ Gets Two More Seasons on Peacock

Days of Our Lives has been picked up for two more seasons, following the soap’s move from NBC to Peacock last September. The renewal will see Days through its 60th season.

Days of Our Lives is set in fictional Salem, Illinois, and focuses primarily on the Brady and Horton families. The show premiered in 1965 and made the move to streaming in 2022.

Corday Productions produces the show in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is executive producer and Ron Carlivati is head writer.

Lamon Archey, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Martha Madison and Eric Martsolf are in the cast.

Days of Our Lives aired its 14,000th episode in 2020. It has picked up 61 Emmys.

NBC debuted NBC News Daily, an hour-long daytime newscast, when Days of Our Lives shifted to the streaming platform. ■