NBC Sets Daytime Newscast As ‘Days of Our Lives’ Shifts to Peacock

NBC will debut NBC News Daily September 12, the hour-long daytime newscast running in place of Days of Our Lives, which will stream exclusively on Peacock. New episodes of the soap will air on Peacock daily, and Peacock holds the Days of Our Lives library as well. Peacock also offers original series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

NBC News promises “signature world-class reporting and breaking news coverage in a first-of-its kind, live in most markets, mid-day news offering” with NBC News Daily. The anchors include Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford. NBC News Daily will also stream on NBC News NOW and Peacock.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

Days of Our Lives, which premiered in 1965, reached its 14,000th episode in 2020.