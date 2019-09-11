‘Relentless with Kate Snow’ Starts on Oxygen Oct. 4

Relentless with Kate Snow premieres on Oxygen Friday, Oct. 4. Kate Snow hosts, and each episode examines stories where everyday citizens tirelessly pursue justice for their loved ones. “Through emotional testimonials and exclusive interviews, the series will showcase ordinary people who go to extremes to identify and catch suspects by any means necessary,” said Oxygen.

Snow anchors NBC Nightly News on Sundays and is senior national correspondent for NBC News.

Relentless with Kate Snow is produced by Peacock Productions with Elizabeth Fischer and Mary Murphy the executive producers.

Related: New Season of ‘Murder for Hire’ On Oxygen Oct. 5

The show “will take viewers on an emotional journey with grieving families as they work tirelessly, often putting their own lives in danger, to find the culprits responsible for the deaths of those they loved most,” said Oxygen. “Their relentless pursuit of justice paired with the opportunity to work alongside law enforcement creates a powerful and dynamic force that won’t rest until due process is served.”

Oxygen is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.