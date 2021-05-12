NBC Orders Two More Seasons of ‘Days of Our Lives’

Days of Our Lives has been picked up for two more years. The renewal from NBC takes the daytime show through seasons 57 and 58.

Ken Corday executive produces Days of Our Lives.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of Our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, executive VP, scripted series & kids programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the core families on the show are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. Days of Our Lives aired its 14,000th episode in December.

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of Our Lives legacy for another two years,” said Corday. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

Days of our Lives is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.

It is NBC’s longest running series.