‘Extra’ Renewed by Fox Stations for Season 31

Extra has been picked up for its 31st season on the Fox Television Stations, David Decker, president of content sales, Warner Bros. Discovery; Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Stations; and Lauren Blincoe, senior VP, current programming, Telepictures, said in a joint statement on Monday. Extra is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures.

“The team at Extra has delivered quality entertainment news for over three decades," Decker said. "That’s programming gold and our partners Fox have integrated it into their schedule in groundbreaking ways.”

For example, Extra collaborated with Fox-owned KTTV Los Angeles to produce “Good Day LA Red Carpet Extra,” which aired at 4:30 p.m. PT leading into the 75th Annual Primetime Emmys on Monday, January 15.

“One of the best things about Extra is the synergy that has developed between our stations and the show,” Cicha said. “We’re looking forward to growing that even further.”

The Fox stations also have picked up Warner Bros.’ true-crime strip, True Crime News, for a fall debut, Warner Bros. and Fox said Monday. Fox, along with Hearst, renewed Warner Bros.-produced Jennifer Hudson for a third season earlier this month.

Extra is hosted by Billy Bush with senior correspondent/weekend co-host Melvin Robert, senior correspondent/weekend co-host Mona Kosar Abdi, and correspondents Megan Ryte and Terri Seymour.

Extra is executive produced by Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel and produces an original half-hour edition every weekday and an original hour each weekend, 52 weeks a year. The series is produced by Telepictures Productions in association with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.