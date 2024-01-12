‘Extra,’ KTTV Los Angeles Team Up for Pre-Emmys Special

Extra has teamed up with Fox’s KTTV Los Angeles to create a pre-Emmy special that will air on KTTV ahead of the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.

The special, titled Good Day LA Red Carpet Extra, will be hosted by Good Day LA host and Extra senior correspondent Melvin Robert and Good Day LA host and former Extra correspondent Jennifer Lahmers. The special will feature clips pulled from Extra’s vast vault of prior Emmy moments, interviews that Robert and Lahmers have previously done with some of the nominees, and some backstage moments from last weekend’s Golden Globes.

Good Day LA Red Carpet Extra will air at 4:30 p.m. PT, leading into the Emmys at 5 p.m. Extra will air at 4 p.m. on KTTV on Monday and will have full Emmy coverage during the show on Tuesday.

“We have covered our fair share of award shows in 30 seasons, so it is great to be able to collaborate on an Emmy Special with Fox 11,” Extra executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel said. “Good Day LA Red Carpet Extra exemplifies the synergy that Extra continues to have with their affiliate partners.”

Access entertainment magazine Extra is produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Billy Bush hosts.

The 75th Emmy Awards are airing Monday, January 15, on Fox and will be emceed by Anthony Anderson. The show was moved to January from September due to the writers and actors strikes. Up for awards are such shows as HBO’s Succession, The Last of Us and Barry; FX’s The Bear; Netflix’s The Crown and Beef, and many more.