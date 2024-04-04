‘Jennifer Hudson’ To Attend ‘Abbott Elementary’

The Jennifer Hudson Show will spend the week of April 8 with the cast of ABC’s Emmy-winning comedy, Abbott Elementary.

Series star and creator and multiple Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson, who plays optimistic second-grade teacher Jeanine Teagues at the fictional Philadelphia school, will kick off the week on Monday, sitting down with Hudson in the show’s Burbank, California, studio. Also appearing that day is Deanna Dixon, known on social media as “The Rideshare Queen.” Dixon’s viral videos boast more than 20 million views and include carpool karaoke, cab confessions and personal chat.

Tyler James Williams, who stars as fellow teacher Gregory Eddie, shows up on Tuesday along with Dorian Missick, who stars in Netflix’s new movie, Shirley, about Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s historic run for president in 1972. Janelle James, who plays Principal Ava Coleman, and William Stanford Davis, also known as the school janitor, Mr. Johnson, come by on Wednesday.

Thursday brings Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, and Chris Perfetti, who plays eighth-grade teacher Jacob Hill. Finally, Lisa Ann Water, who stars as the questionably-connected second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, drops by on Friday.

Besides the cast appearances, Jennifer Hudson is launching an Abbott Elementary-themed Watch and Win sweepstakes , also starting Monday. Participants can win a bundle of Abbott Elementary merchandise as well as a poster signed by Jennifer Hudson.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Jennifer Hudson Show is executive produced by EGOT-winner Hudson, who also serves as host, along with Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III. The Jennifer Hudson Show is renewed for a third season on the Fox Television Stations and across the country.