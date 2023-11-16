ABC’s Scripted Series Return With Super-Size ‘Abbott Elementary’ February 7

Several ABC scripted shows, delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, are scheduled to resume early in 2024. The fun starts Wednesday, February 7, when a one-hour premiere for Abbott Elementary is on. Abbott Elementary shares Wednesdays with comedies The Conners and Not Dead Yet, and unscripted courtroom comedy Judge Steve Harvey in the 10 p.m. slot.

But before that, Joey Graziadei takes his turn on The Bachelor, when season 28 premieres Monday, January 22. Graziadei is a tennis teaching pro and was on season 20 of The Bachelorette. 20/20 follows The Bachelor on Mondays, with eight new episodes set to air.

American Idol has its seventh season on ABC starting Sunday, February 18. Ryan Seacrest hosts and Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are the judges. Hidden camera show What Would You Do? is on at 10 p.m. Sundays starting February 18.

Dramas Will Trent, The Rookie and The Good Doctor return for new seasons Tuesday, February 20, and 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 start up Thursday, March 14.

9-1-1 had six seasons on Fox before it shifted to ABC. It will be season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy.

Additional programming plans will be shared later, ABC said.