ABC Sets ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Series Premiere For Jan. 4

ABC said it has put its new series Judge Steve Harvey on the docket to premiere on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.

The show features Harvey as judge, jury and star of the one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series.

“Steve Harvey is completely in his element in this show, and that’s why we love working with him, and fans love watching him,” said Rob Mills, executive VP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “His wit and charm lend itself perfectly for this hilarious courtroom series that features some of the most outrageous cases ever seen on television.” ■

Episodes will be available on demand and on Hulu the day after they debut on ABC.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to continue my fruitful partnership with ABC and collaborate with them on my next venture,” said Harvey. “Viewers tuning into ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.”

Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.■