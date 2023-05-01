Drama ‘9-1-1’ to Shift From Fox to ABC

ABC has picked up drama 9-1-1 and it will air on that network in 2023-2024. The show has had six seasons on Fox.

Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, the series will continue to explore the experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into scary situations.

“Thanks to the creative drive of [creators] Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han and Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson.

“It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox,” Fox said in a statement. “We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes.”

9-1-1’s final episode on Fox airs May 15. The network is increasingly focused on owning or at least co-owning its shows. 20th Television was owned by Fox, until The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition in 2019.

Season five of 9-1-1: Lone Star is set to return to Fox next season.

9-1-1 was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, who executive produce. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto are executive producers.

In terms of other shows shifting from Fox to ABC, American Idol was on Fox until 2016, and began on ABC two years later.