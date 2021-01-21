Fox Gives ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 17.

On the strength of 392.7 million TV ad impressions, a Fox promo for 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star takes first place. Fox also pops up in an NFL promo — along with NBC and CBS — for NFL Football divisional playoff games in third.

CBS grabbing fourth place to hype The Equalizer means that traditional broadcast networks have the edge in our top 5. Rounding out the ranking: cable nets CNN and TNT, which promote, respectively, Lincoln: Divided We Stand in second and Snowpiercer in fifth.

Notably, the CNN spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (116) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 392,734,221

Interruption Rate: 1.27%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,445,841

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $4,058,005

Impressions: 313,428,605

Interruption Rate: 1.37%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $403,522

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 294,846,377

Interruption Rate: 1.67%

Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $15,129

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $14,019,811

4) The Equalizer, CBS

Impressions: 236,059,604

Interruption Rate: 0.76%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,295,568

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Snowpiercer, TNT

Impressions: 231,170,874

Interruption Rate: 2.51%

Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,941,955

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,475,801

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).