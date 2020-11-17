Season Two of ‘Snowpiercer’ on TNT Jan. 25

WarnerMedia networks TNT, TBS and TruTV have shared premiere dates for early 2021, including drama Snowpiercer coming back on TNT Jan. 25, TBS’ game show The Misery Index Jan. 26 and TruTV’s unscripted Impractical Jokers on Feb. 4.

“At a time when we’re all craving shared experiences and connecting with friends, our shows in January and February help fulfill that need. Our diverse lineup leans into the comradery of friendship, fun escapism, and critically acclaimed dramas that bring people together,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “Across all three networks, we continue to push the boundaries of storytelling to entertain audiences around the country with compelling characters and outstanding series from the industry’s best creators.”

It will be season two of drama Snowpiercer, with Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean and Jennifer Connelly.

It will be season three of The Misery Index, hosted by Jameela Jamil and featuring Impractical Jokers stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano.

Go-Big Show premieres on TBS Jan. 7. The competition series promises “supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television,” said TBS, featuring monster trucks, alligator and snake trainers, stunt archery and other shenanigans. The winner gets $100,000. Bert Kreischer hosts and the judges are Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW's Cody Rhodes.

Season nine of Impractical Jokers is set to go in February on TruTV. The Tenderloins, Quinn, Murray, Gatto and Vulcano, star in the unscripted comedy show. TruTV will debut Impractical Jokers: After Party, a weekly show also starting Feb. 4.

Fast Foodies, which sees acclaimed chefs attempt to recreate and reimagine a guest’s favorite fast food dish, begins on TruTV Feb. 4. The chefs are Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland, and celeb guests include Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek and Andy Richter.

