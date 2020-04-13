Fox Renews ‘9-1-1' and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Fox has renewed first-responder dramas 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Both come from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, who are creators and executive producers. 9-1-1 will enter its fourth season and spinoff Lone Star will have season two next year.

“9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for Fox Entertainment,” said Michael Thorn, Fox president of entertainment. “Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode. From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week. We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country’s brave first responders, as well as those around the world.”

Fox called 9-1-1 its most-watched series this season, with an average of 16 million multiplatform viewers. Set in Austin, Texas, 9-1-1: Lone Star has a multiplatform average audience of 12.3 million viewers.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Minear is the showrunner. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray and Kristen Reidel also executive produce.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Minear is showrunner. Woodall, Buecker, Gray, Bassett and Rashad Raisani are executive producers.