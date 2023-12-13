Anthony Anderson To Host Emmy Awards on Fox

Anthony Anderson will host the 75th Emmy Awards on Fox January 15. Anderson played Dre Johnson on ABC comedy Black-ish and hosts game show We Are Family, which premieres on Fox January 3.

“After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, We Are Family, we knew he’d be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys,” Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, said. “Anthony’s known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he’s sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they’ll never forget.”

The Emmys, celebrating the best in television, happens at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The live telecast goes 8 to 11 p.m. ET and 5 to 8 p.m. PT on Monday, January 15, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves,” Anderson said. “And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

Anderson appeared in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,’ and then as himself in the Live in Front of a Studio Audience second special, which put on All in the Family and Good Times, performing the opening song with Patti LaBelle. Anderson also hosted the game show, To Tell the Truth, and was executive producer of the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish. He was also in season 21 of Law and Order.

Anderson received seven consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for his work in Black-ish.

Anderson’s film work includes Transformers, The Departed and The Big Year.

The 75th Emmy Awards will be executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.