Anthony Anderson and His Mother To Host Musical Game Show on Fox

Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, will host We Are Family.

Anthony Anderson will host a midseason musical game show for Fox with his mother. Jamie Foxx executive produces We Are Family, and it will premiere Wednesday, January 3.

It will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities executing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member. Foxx and daughter Corinne were initially set to host.

Anderson was on Black-ish for eight seasons, playing Dre and executive producing. He and his mother, Doris Bowman, star in the E! unscripted show Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris.

“We’re so excited to have Anthony and Doris headline We Are Family,” Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, said. “They embody everything that’s special about this show–a ton of laughs, a lot of heart and some friendly on the edge-of-your-seat competition that the whole family can enjoy.”

We Are Family will feature a studio audience of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to. Celebrities will range from musicians to athletes to actors, and some other famous people.

“I jumped at the opportunity to host We Are Family and can’t wait for you to see all the celebrities, their relatives and the many surprises we have in store this season — and with my mama by my side, you never know what’s going to happen!” said Anderson.

Fox Alternative Entertainment created the show and co-produces it with Apploff Entertainment. Jeff Apploff, Joni Day and Foxx are executive producers. Matilda Zoltowski is the showrunner and an executive producer.