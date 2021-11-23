‘Black-ish’ Starts Eighth and Final Season on ABC Jan. 4

The eighth and final season of comedy Black-ish begins on ABC Jan. 4. Kenya Barris created the show.

“For over eight years Black-ish has taken a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family,” said ABC. “The series has told stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family and, during the seventh season, they addressed the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.”

Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops and Jenifer Lewis as Ruby.

Kenya Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok are executive producers on Black-ish. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

The show was up for a best comedy Emmy in September.

Black-ish spinoffs include Freeform’s Grown-ish and ABC’s Mixed-ish. ■