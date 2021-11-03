BET Studios Sets First Unscripted Series, ‘Klutch Academy’

BET Studios has teamed with the Klutch Sports Group to develop its first unscripted series that will follow the lives of several college basketball prospects.

The five-part series, Klutch Academy, will debut on BET Nov. 23 and will follow the Klutch Sports Group as they prepare six college basketball prospects for pro careers. Each one-hour episode will candidly reveal what players and agents experience in the process leading up to the NBA Draft.

The series marks the first original unscripted series for BET Studios, which looks to create premium TV series and films while offering equity ownership for Black content creators.

Klutch Academy is executive produced by Rich Paul, Fara Leff, Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach, Kenya Barris, Tiffany Lea Williams, and Mike Gleaton.

“With Kenya Barris, Rich Paul, Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach all on board for Klutch Academy, we couldn’t have hoped for a better inaugural project for BET Studios,” Aisha Summers Burke, EVP and General Manager of BET Studios said in a statement. “The BET Studios venture is all about giving creators an opportunity to tell stories that have yet to be told, and Klutch Sports has a remarkable background and history that we know will resonate with our audiences, which is why we’re so glad the series found its home right here on BET.”