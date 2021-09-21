Emmys Draw 7.4 Million Viewers on CBS
Cedric the Entertainer hosts TV awards
The Sept. 19 Emmys telecast, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, had 7.4 million viewers on CBS. It was the highest number of viewers for the live event in three years.
Around 6.37 million viewers watched the 2020 event, representing an all-time low for the Emmys. Jimmy Kimmel hosted last year’s Emmys, on ABC, at an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The event usually happens at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, but took place this year inside a tent near the theater, with a few hundred stars in attendance.
The 2021 Emmys had an NFL game as a lead-in.
Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso won top comedy, besting Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Pen15.
Netflix’s The Crown won best drama, beating out The Boys, Bridgerton, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and This Is Us.
Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit won best limited series. It was on the short list with I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.
The Television Academy gives out the Emmys. It was the 73rd annual Emmys event.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
