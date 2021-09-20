Netflix and 'The Crown' Lead Utterly Dominant Night for Streaming Companies at Sunday's Primetime Emmys

Truth be told, Prince Charles (played by actor Emmy-winning actor Tobias Menzies on Netflix's 'The Crown') was probably a subpar husband. But as the subject of a period drama on the leading streaming service? Forget about it.

Obliterating any remaining doubt about which companies now control the television business, Netflix and other leading subscription streaming service providers utterly dominated this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, winning 24 of the 27 major trophies.

Netflix was the biggest winner, capturing its first ever series trophy with The Crown, which also won for lead drama actress (Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II), lead drama actor (Josh O'Connor's portrayal of Prince Charles) ,dramatic supporting actress (Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher in the most recent season), and dramatic supporting actor (Tobias Menzies, who plays the late Prince Philip).

Netflix won 10 total Primetime Emmys Sunday, a haul that also included an Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series win for The Queen's Gambit. Factoring its 34 previously awarded Creative Arts wins, the world's top streaming service won 44 Emmys this year. Both The Crown and The Queen's Gambit totaled 11 Emmy wins.

HBO Max, meanwhile, took home a very strong nine Primetime Emmys, with Mare of Easttown winning Limited or Anthology Series acclaim for lead actress (Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan) and supporting actor and actress (Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross and Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel). Also, Jean Smart won Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her lead role in HBO's Hacks.

Disney Plus finished in third place in the overall trophy race, with Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian capturing seven of the streaming service's 14 overall Emmy wins. Disney Plus only won one Primetime Emmy (Hamilton won Prerecorded Special).

Apple TV Plus finished in fourth place with 10 overall Emmys, and Ted Lasso, not surprisingly, won seven of them, including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis as the title charactor), Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton) and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein as the lovably foul-mouthed Roy Kent).

Notably, Amazon came away totally bereft of Emmy love this year. And companies operating on traditional linear platforms had limited success.

NBC won an Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Emmy for its venerable Saturday Night Live franchise; VH1's Rupaul's Drag Race won Outstanding Competition Program; and Showtime won Outstanding Variety Special for Stephen Colbert's Election coverage.

But that was it for the non-streamers.

Emmys 2021: Photos From the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards