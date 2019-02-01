NBC to Air Comedy Competition Series ‘Bring the Funny’

NBC will air the comedy competition series Bring the Funny. The network is on board for ten episodes. The judges are Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live, model Chrissy Teigen and comedian Jeff Foxworthy. Comedian Amanda Seales hosts.

The show will feature stand-ups, sketch troupes and variety acts. According to NBC, “The series will feature the world’s best comedic acts and, for the first time on television, embrace every style of comedy performance in one competition.”

The winner takes home $250,000.

“Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today,” said Meredith Ahr, president, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage.”

Those looking to compete can visit www.bringthefunnycasting.com.

David Friedman and Matilda Zoltowski will executive produce. Just for Laughs President Bruce Hills is consulting producer.

Universal Television Alternative Studio produces the show.