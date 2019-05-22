ABC to Air Live ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ May 22

ABC will recreate the sitcoms All in the Family and The Jeffersons live May 22. The 90-minute special, entitled Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,’ is hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear, who created the sitcoms. Both shows get a live episode, with James Burrows directing and Sony Pictures Television producing.

On All in the Family, Woody Harrelson plays Archie Bunker and Marisa Tomei plays Edith. Ike Barinholtz plays Meathead and Ellie Kemper portrays Gloria, while Will Ferrell plays Tom Willis.

On The Jeffersons, Jamie Foxx takes on George Jefferson and Wanda Sykes is Louise. Amber Stevens West plays Jenny Willis Jefferson, Jovan Adepo plays Lionel Jefferson and Anthony Anderson portrays Uncle Henry.

All in the Family ran from 1971 to 1979. The Jeffersons spun off from it, and ran from 1975 to 1985.

Besides Sony Pictures Television, Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions and Gary Sanchez Productions are producing the special. Lear, Kimmel, Brent Miller, Ferrell, Adam McKay and Justin Theroux are the executive producers.

Following the special, ABC's Nightline will look at “the cultural and historical significance” of the two shows.