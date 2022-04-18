'Black-ish' Series Finale on April 19

Black-ish comes to an end after eight seasons on ABC April 19. The episode is titled “Homegoing”. Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, and Dre and Bow wonder if they should make a big life change as well. Simone Biles appears in the episode, and tells Dre to follow his heart on his next big decision.

Other guest stars this season include Daveed Diggs, Michelle Obama and Magic Johnson.

Anthony Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross portrays Rainbow Johnson. Yara Shahidi is Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner is Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown plays Jack Johnson and Marsai Martin is Diane Johnson. Laurence Fishburne portrays Pops and Jenifer Lewis is Ruby.

Created by Kenya Barris, Black-ish is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Black-ish spinoffs include Freeform’s Grown-ish and ABC’s Mixed-ish. ■