Magic Johnson, Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs Lined Up for ‘Black-ish’ Final Season

The eighth season of ABC comedy Black-ish featured Michelle Obama in the premiere, and the celebs keep coming in the final season. Set to guest star are Andrew Bachelor (KingBach), Kent Bazemore, Simone Biles, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott and Stephen A. Smith, among others.

The final season began January 4.

Black-ish tells stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Dre, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow, Yara Shahidi as Zoey, Marcus Scribner as Andre Jr., Miles Brown as Jack, Marsai Martin as Diane, Laurence Fishburne as Pops and Jenifer Lewis as Ruby.

Tracee Ellis Ross thanked critics for their support in a TCA session. “As a network show in the midst of so much streaming, we have continued,” she said. “And that is because of you guys.”

Both Ross and Anderson were on the short list for 2022 Golden Globes given out to best actress and actor in a comedy.

Kenya Barris created the show. He executive produces with Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

ABC Signature produces Black-ish. ■