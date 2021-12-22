Michelle Obama Guest Stars in ‘Black-ish’ Season Premiere

Michelle Obama guest stars in the season premiere of Black-ish on ABC January 4. It is the eighth and final season for the comedy.

The episode sees Rainbow and Dre attend a voting fundraiser. Michelle Obama is at the event, and accepts an invitation to dinner at the Johnson house. “But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion,” said ABC.

The episode is entitled “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Anthony Anderson plays Dre and Tracee Ellis Ross plays Rainbow. Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis are also in the cast.

Anderson and Ross are both up for Golden Globes for their work on Black-ish. Those are given out in January.

Kenya Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok are executive producers on Black-ish.