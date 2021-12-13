HBO's 'Succession,' Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' Lead Golden Globe Nominations (Our Complete List)

HBO drama series Succession and Netflix Western-themed romantic drama Power of the Dog led another dominant awards showing by streaming companies with five Golden Globes nods each, as the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominations for its 79th annual Golden Globe Awards event Monday morning.

Netflix once again received the most Golden Globes nominations, with Power of the Dog collecting two nods for New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion (one each for writing and directing), as well as recognition for actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Jonny Greenwood also was recognized for best score.

Meanwhile, Netflix's Korean local-language dark fantasy sensation, Squid Game, was nominated for best TV drama, best drama actor (Lee Jung-jae) and best supporting actor (Yeong-su ). Netflix also received nominations for thriller series Lupin (best TV drama and best dramatic TV actor, Omar Sy,), original series Maid (actress Margaret Qualley), and film Don't Look Up (best comedy/musical actor and actress for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence).

HBO's Succession received two best dramatic actor noms (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), as well as recognition for best drama series, best supporting actor (Kieran Culkin) and best supporting actress.

HBO and HBO Max also got love from the HFPA for multi-generational comedy Hacks (best musical/comedy series, and best comedy musical actress for both Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder) and limited crime drama series Mare of Easttown (best TV drama and best lead actress for Kate Winslet). On the film side, HBO received recognition for Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard (best film drama, best actor for Will Smith, and best supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis) and Dune (best drama, best director for Denis Villeneuve and best original score for Hans Zimmer).

Apple TV Plus' Emmy sensation Ted Lasso, meanwhile, received four noms, including best TV comedy/musical, best comedy/musical lead actor (Jason Sudeikis), bvest comedy/musical supporting comedy actor (Brett Goldstein) and best comedy/musical supporting actress (Hannah Waddingham).

What does it all mean? That's questionable, since NBC cancelled its long-running annual Golden Globes telecast, amid accusations that the HFPA lacks members of color and that the organization is rife with grift and payola.

The HFPA announced a reform plan earlier this year, but it's not clear if any Hollywood studio or Silicon Valley streaming company will use the Golden Globes as a marketing platform as they have in year's past.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Omar Sy (Lupin)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

Dune (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Mair (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO/HBO Max)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano (MGM)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Sony Pictures Classics) — Finland, Russia, Germany

Drive My Car (Janus Films) — Japan

The Hand of God (Netflix) — Italy

A Hero (Amazon Studios) — France, Iran

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) — Spain

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast (Focus Features)

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Be Alive" from King Richard (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Orugitas" from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy” from Belfast (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Flee (Neon)

Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)