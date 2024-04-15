‘Suits’ To Make Broadcast Debut on MyNetwork TV



Suits will make its broadcast television debut this fall on Fox-owned MyNetwork TV, Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for the Fox Television Stations, said on Monday.

“It has become increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to launch obscure product on broadcast TV. Suits is arguably the most buzzworthy scripted series of the last half decade, and MyNet looks forward to amplifying its success by introducing it to the broadcast television audience. And we’re discussing some fun ways to do just that,” Cicha said in a statement.

Also: Syndication's Old Rules No Longer Apply

Suits – which stars Meghan Markle in her pre-royal days, Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht – aired on NBCUniversal’s USA Network from 2011-19. Last year, it experienced a huge resurgence when Netflix picked it up for a streaming run. Earlier this year, NBCUniversal casually took the show to syndication clients to see if there was any interest in it.

“With its witty dialogue, engaging plots and enjoyable characters, Suits has proven its popularity in the streaming space, and is the right show at the right time to engage linear TV audiences across the country,” Sean O’Boyle, executive VP and national syndication sales manager, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said. “We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with MyNet in bringing Suits to broadcast television.”

MyNetwork TV slates an entire schedule of off-NBC shows in primetime, including Law & Order: SVU, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire and Dateline. The Fox-owned mini–network acquires the shows on an all-barter basis, which will also be the case with Suits. Over the show’s eight seasons, 134 episodes were produced.

NBC has just started production on a Suits spinoff, Suits: LA, starring Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Besides Markle, Adams and Macht, Suits also stars Gina Torres (Westworld), Sarah Rafferty (Brothers & Sisters), Rick Hoffman (Billions), and Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy).

Suits is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created and executive produced by Aaron Korsh. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic also serve as executive producers.