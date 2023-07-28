Emmys Won’t Happen in September

Yvette Nicole Brown reveals the nominees for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards during an event at the Hollywood Athletic Club.

The Emmy Awards will not take place in September, according to published reports, with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ongoing. Fox is lined up to air the 2023 Emmys, which was set for September 18.

Several reports say the event will happen in January.

Queries to the Television Academy, which administers the Primetime Emmy Awards, were not returned at presstime, on short notice. The Television Academy website still has the Emmys listed as happening Monday, September 18, its the homepage.

Vendors have been notified that the Emmys event is not happening in September, according to Variety.

Emmy nominations were revealed July 12. Top drama is between Andor on Disney Plus, Better Call Saul on AMC, The Crown on Netflix, HBO's House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus, and Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Top comedy is between ABC’s Abbott Elementary, HBO’s Barry, FX’s The Bear, Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty, Prime Video’s The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Apple TV’s Ted Lasso and Netflix’s Wednesday.

The event is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Kenan Thompson hosted the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on NBC September 12, 2022.