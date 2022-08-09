Kenan Thompson to Host Emmys on NBC

Kenan Thompson will host the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on NBC September 12. The three-hour event happens at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Thompson will start his 20th season on Saturday Night Live in the fall.

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself,” said Jen Neal, executive VP of live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Thompson executive produced and starred in the NBC comedy Kenan, which lasted two seasons. He was a producer and judge on NBC competition series Bring the Funny. He got his start on Nickelodeon’s Kenan and Kel in 1996.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC–my longtime network family–makes it even more special,” Thompson said. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Done+Dusted will produce the Emmys in association with Hudlin Entertainment.

CBS had the broadcast last year, with Cedric the Entertainer the host.

The Emmys will stream live on Peacock for the first time. ■