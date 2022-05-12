‘Kenan’, ‘Mr. Mayor’, ‘The Endgame’ Done at NBC
By Michael Malone published
Networks finalize schedules before Upfront Week
Comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor, and drama The Endgame will not return on NBC. Kenan lasted two seasons, as did Mr. Mayor. The Endgame lasted one.
Kenan follows a widowed father, played by Kenan Thompson, who is the host of an Atlanta morning show and is raising two daughters. Don Johnson and Chris Redd are also in the cast.
Mr. Mayor is about a retired businessman, played by Ted Danson, who runs for mayor of Los Angeles, and wins. Holly Hunter is also in the cast.
The Endgame is about a recently captured international arms dealer who orchestrates coordinated bank heists throughout New York for a mysterious purpose. The show premiered in February. Morena Baccarin stars.
NBC offers its upfront presentation in New York May 16. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.