‘Kenan’, ‘Mr. Mayor’, ‘The Endgame’ Done at NBC

Comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor, and drama The Endgame will not return on NBC. Kenan lasted two seasons, as did Mr. Mayor. The Endgame lasted one.

Kenan follows a widowed father, played by Kenan Thompson, who is the host of an Atlanta morning show and is raising two daughters. Don Johnson and Chris Redd are also in the cast.

Mr. Mayor is about a retired businessman, played by Ted Danson, who runs for mayor of Los Angeles, and wins. Holly Hunter is also in the cast.

The Endgame is about a recently captured international arms dealer who orchestrates coordinated bank heists throughout New York for a mysterious purpose. The show premiered in February. Morena Baccarin stars.

NBC offers its upfront presentation in New York May 16. ■