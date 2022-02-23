NBC Gives ‘The Endgame’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through February 20.

NBC’s new crime thriller The Endgame tops the chart — ending the five-week reign of the Winter Olympics as TV’s most-promoted programming. Joining NBC is one other traditional broadcaster, ABC, which promotes the 20th season of American Idol in fifth place.

But the balance of our ranking is dominated by cable networks: AMC, which hypes the return of The Walking Dead (the second part of season 11) in second place; HGTV, which builds excitement for the third season of 100 Day Dream Home in third; and Food Network, which plugs the eighth season of Spring Baking Championship in fourth.

Notably, The Endgame promo spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (116), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Endgame, NBC

Impressions: 322,684,795

Interruption Rate: 1.15%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,252,911

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,289,945

2) The Walking Dead, AMC

Impressions: 271,036,985

Interruption Rate: 2.19%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $577,065

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $724,211

3) 100 Day Dream Home, HGTV

Impressions: 242,647,663

Interruption Rate: 1.30%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $484,806

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $407,016

4) Spring Baking Championship, Food Network

Impressions: 227,889,432

Interruption Rate: 1.09%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $736,285

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) American Idol, ABC

Impressions: 197,501,152

Interruption Rate: 1.71%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,111,323

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $181,294

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).