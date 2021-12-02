‘American Idol’ Back on ABC Feb. 27

Season 20 of American Idol is on ABC starting Sunday, Feb. 27. Ryan Seacrest hosts and Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are the judges. It is American Idol’s fifth season on ABC after 15 on Fox.

Singer Chayce Beckham won season 19.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment.

ABC also announced the Jeopardy! National College Championship premiering Feb. 8. Mayim Bialik hosts. The event features 36 students from as many universities.

The nine-day event starts Feb. 8 and concludes Feb. 22.

Michael Davies executive produces Jeopardy! College National Championship.

Jeopardy! offers its first professors’ tournament starting Dec. 6, with Bialik hosting. ■