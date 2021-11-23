Syndication Ratings: Ken Jennings’ Return Keeps ‘Jeopardy!’ in Winners’ Circle

Ken Jennings re-took the podium as guest host of CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! in the week ended Nov. 14, and kept the show in syndication’s top spot with a steady 5.6 live plus same national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are sharing guest-hosting duties through the end of the year.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud leapfrogged over CBS’ Wheel of Fortune into second place with a 4% gain to a 5.4, while Wheel skidded 4% to a 5.1.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less improved 14% to a new season-high 0.8 after eight weeks at a 0.7. Fox’s rookie You Bet Your Life, starring Jay Leno, stayed at a 0.7 for the seventh straight week.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.4 for the third week in a row.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute mustered a 0.6 for a 13th consecutive week.

CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil hit a new season high and held on to sole possession of first place in talk for a second straight week with a 6% spike to a 1.9, the show’s best rating since the week ended Feb. 28. Dr. Phil has now been first or tied for first for the past nine weeks.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which has topped talk 22 times in the past 27 weeks, including five ties with Dr. Phil, rose 6% to a second place 1.7.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 0.7, followed by Phil at a 0.6.

Back in households, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres in its 19th and final season had the biggest percentage improvement in talk, elevating 11% to a 1.0 and matching its season high. Over the past three months, Ellen has advanced 150%, jumping from eighth place, set during NBC’s airing of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, to third.

National ratings for Ellen’s Nov. 18 exclusive interview with Meghan Markle will not be available until next week, however, the Duchess of Sussex boosted Ellen’s overnights in the nation’s two biggest markets, taking them up 50% in New York and 133% in Los Angeles compared to the prior Thursday.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson held its ground at a season-best 0.9.

NBCU’s conflict talker Maury maintained a 0.8 for a third straight week. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams fell back 22% to a new season-low 0.7 with guest host Michael Rapaport, tying CBS’ steady Rachael Ray.

Also: Sherri Shepherd Returns to Guest Host ‘Wendy Williams’

Disney’s Tamron Hall, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz all were steady at a 0.6.

CBS’ sophomore Drew Barrymore stayed put at a 0.5, while Fox’s rookie Nick Cannon fell back 20% to a 0.4.

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3 for the ninth straight week, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which registered a 0.3 for the ninth time in ten weeks.

Trailing the field was CBS’ The Doctors, which stalled at a 0.2 for the 37th straight week.

In repeats, CBS’ out-of-production Judge Judy jumped for the third consecutive week, adding 2% to a new season-high 4.9, the show’s strongest rating since the week ended July 18.

CBS’ Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court all stayed at a 1.5, 0.8, 0.6 and 0.5, respectively. NBCU’s Judge Jerry stayed at a series- low 0.4 for a ninth straight week.

Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice remained at a 0.3 for a second week.

CBS’ Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight, NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Fox’s TMZ, Warner Bros.’ Extra, which lost its primary run in the top seven markets due to Thursday Night Football on Nov. 11, and CBS’ DailyMailTV all were on par with the prior week’s 2.3, 2.1, 0.8, 0.7, 0.6 and 0.5, respectively. Fox’s Dish Nation slipped 33% to a 0.2.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory held at a 2.0 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 8% to a 1.2. SPT’s The Goldbergs and Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon both rose 13% to a 0.9, a new season-high for Sheldon. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Modern Family each forged ahead 14% to a 0.8. Disney’s Family Guy garnered a 0.7 for the third time in four weeks, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which held steady for a seventh straight week. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls appreciated 20% to a 0.6 and Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 0.5 for the fifth straight week.