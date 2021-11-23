Sherri Shepherd Returns to Guest Host ‘Wendy Williams’

Sherri Shepherd, host of Fox’s Dish Nation and former panelist on ABC’s The View, is returning to guest host Debmar-Mercury’s The Wendy Williams Show from Monday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 17, the Lionsgate-owned company said Tuesday. The following week the show will go on a planned holiday hiatus.

During Shepherd’s previous stint as guest host in the week ended Nov. 7, the show’s ratings climbed 13% to a 0.9 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, tying Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson for third place among daytime syndicated talk shows.

“Sherri is a great fit for the show and she engages with our viewers with her relatable conversations and unique point of view on the hottest topics,” Executive Producer David Perler said in a statement. “We’re very happy to welcome her back and can’t wait to see what she’ll bring to our viewers and station partners this time around!”

“I had so much fun the first time around, I can’t wait to come back to play again,” Shepherd said, also in a statement. “I was thrilled to learn that my hosting week in November was so well received by the loyal viewers of this show. It’s not easy to do what Wendy has successfully done for so many years. I am grateful to Wendy, the entire Wendy Williams team and Wendy’s fans for trusting me to host for another week. It’s been a dream come true, and I can’t wait to bring back my brand of flirty-fun, fabulous guests and feel-good excitement when I return in December.”

Wendy Williams has been hosted by an array of guest hosts since the show returned for its season-13 premiere on Oct. 18 without the show’s host, who remains out on extended medical leave. These hosts have included Leah Remini and Michelle Visage, who return next week and co-host through Dec. 10, comedian Whitney Cummings, and this holiday week’s hosts, hip-hop duo of Fat Joe and Remy Ma. ■