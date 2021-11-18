Leah Remini, Michelle Visage to Co-Host ‘Wendy Williams’ for Two Weeks

Leah Remini and Michelle Visage are returning to guest co-host Debmar-Mercury’s The Wendy Williams Show for two weeks, starting Nov. 29 and running through Friday, Dec. 10.

Williams remains out on extended medical leave after delaying the premiere of the show’s 13th season for a month. The show finally started its new season on Monday, Oct. 18 and since then an array of guest panels and hosts have been filling in. Remini and Visage did their first stint on Williams’ purple couch in the show’s first week back on the air.

“Leah and Michelle's girlfriend relationship is authentic and a joy to watch,” said Wendy Williams executive producer David Perler in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to give our viewers another two weeks with them co-hosting Wendy as viewers will feel like they are sitting at the kitchen table with their best girlfriends having their morning coffee. Leah worked very hard to respect what Wendy has built and also brings a special style of her own to Wendy’s audience.”

Actress Remini is best known for starring on CBS primetime comedy The King of Queens and for her documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which aired on A&E for three seasons from 2016 through 2019. Radio DJ and performer Visage has long worked closely with RuPaul and stars on RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as that show’s many spin-offs.

“Michelle and I couldn’t be more grateful to Wendy, her amazing crew, Debmar-Mercury and most of all, Wendy’s loyal fans for liking us and for trusting us to have us hold it down until Wendy’s return,” said Remini in a statement.

In the week prior to Thanksgiving, Wendy Williams is being guest-hosted by panel including MTV’s The Challenge: Aftermath’s Devyn Simone, media personality Bevy Smith, Variety chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and comedian Michael Yo on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, hip-hop duo and friends of the show Fat Joe and Remy Ma are taking on hosting duties.