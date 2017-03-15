A&E Renews ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’

A&E Network has renewed the docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The new season will feature 10 hour-long episodes that will explore the lives of those significantly impacted by Scientology’s practices.

“The critical and ratings success of this show speaks to television viewers’ increasing thirst for authentic and distinctive storytelling,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E Network. “Through Leah’s passion and perseverance she has boldly empowered so many people to step forward and we’re eager to share more of those compelling stories with a new season.”

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is produced for A&E Network by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Executive producers for IPC are Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Remini is an executive producer for her No Seriously Productions. Executive producers for A&E Network are Devon Hammonds, Amy Savitsky and Frontain Bryant.



Remini had starred on King of Queens.



"It became clear to us that although we were telling painful stories of former members of the Church of Scientology, this show was resonating strongly with people everywhere,” said Remini, a former member of the church. “The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way. I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others.”