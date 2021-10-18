Luke Bryan Named as Host of CMA Awards on ABC

The Country Music Association and ABC announced that Luke Bryan will host the 55th annual CMA Awards.

Billed as “Country Music’s Biggest Night,“ the CMA Awards will air live Nov. 10 on ABC.

Bryan is a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and a judge on ABC’s American Idol.

“We are so thrilled to have Luke join us as this year’s CMA Awards host,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said. “His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on American Idol, and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards. We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered in just a few weeks.”

Bryan will be hosting the CMA Awards for the first time.

“Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down,” Bryan said.

“I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few,“ he added. ”They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing country music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make country music shine.”

The 55th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Alan Carter is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.

The first CMA Awards Banquet and Show was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time, making it the longest-running annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.