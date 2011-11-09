ABC Extends CMA Broadcast Agreement Through 2021
ABC has extended its broadcast agreement with the Country
Music Association through 2021, ABC Entertainment President Paul Lee and CMA
CEO Steve Moore jointly announced Wednesday.
The deal includes the broadcast of CMA franchises
such as the CMA Awards, The CMA Festival: Country's Night to Rock and the CMA
Country Christmas.
"We are thrilled that the CMA and country music will
continue to call ABC their home for the next 10 years. We have built an
incredible partnership together, and that partnership will only grow stronger
over the next decade," said Lee.
Hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, the 45th
Annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 9. CMA's two-hour television
special CMA Country Christmas will be
broadcast Dec. 1, with the taping scheduled for Nov. 10.
