ABC Extends CMA Broadcast Agreement Through 2021

ABC has extended its broadcast agreement with the Country

Music Association through 2021, ABC Entertainment President Paul Lee and CMA

CEO Steve Moore jointly announced Wednesday.

The deal includes the broadcast of CMA franchises

such as the CMA Awards, The CMA Festival: Country's Night to Rock and the CMA

Country Christmas.

"We are thrilled that the CMA and country music will

continue to call ABC their home for the next 10 years. We have built an

incredible partnership together, and that partnership will only grow stronger

over the next decade," said Lee.

Hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, the 45th

Annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 9. CMA's two-hour television

special CMA Country Christmas will be

broadcast Dec. 1, with the taping scheduled for Nov. 10.