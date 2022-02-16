NBC Gives the Winter Olympics TV’s Biggest Promo Push Five Weeks in a Row

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through February 13.

It’s no surprise that NBC promos for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI lead the chart — in first and second place, respectively. (This marks the fifth week in a row at No. 1 for the Winter Games.)

Meanwhile, Animal Planet’s adorable answer to the Big Game, Puppy Bowl XVIII, gets some love in third place.

Closing out the chart: Fox News, which serves up a general promo for its news coverage in fourth place, and Hallmark Channel, which hypes the latest installment of The Wedding Veil trilogy of romantic movies in fifth.

Notably, the Fox News promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (168), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 284,848,829

Interruption Rate: 1.87%

Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $15,037,301

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $507,327

2) Super Bowl LVI, NBC

Impressions: 201,073,932

Interruption Rate: 1.62%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,862,985

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Puppy Bowl XVIII, Animal Planet

Impressions: 183,054,693

Interruption Rate: 1.61%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $918,181

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 165,848,474

Interruption Rate: 0.47%

Attention Index: 168 (68% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $354,087

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) The Wedding Veil, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 159,030,649

Interruption Rate: 4.35%

Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $798,387

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).