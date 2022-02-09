NBC Gives the Winter Olympics TV’s Biggest Promo Push Four Weeks in a Row

Short track speed skater Maame Biney is among the athletes pictured in NBC promos for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through February 6.

NBC commercials promoting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics top the chart (the example shown here focuses on star athletes including figure skater Nathan Chen and short track speed skater Maame Biney) — the fourth week in a row at No. 1 for the Winter Games.

Among traditional broadcasters, NBC is joined by CBS, which promotes the third season of Celebrity Big Brother in third place. But the rest of the top five is rounded out by cable networks: Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to The Wedding Veil trilogy of romantic movies in second place; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which promotes new mystery movie Cut, Color, Murder in fourth place; and Food Network, which hypes Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime, a new reality competition from Guy ​​Fieri.

Notably, the The Wedding Veil spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (128), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 645,536,383

Interruption Rate: 2.57%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $9,115,266

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,071,718

2) The Wedding Veil, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 264,905,542

Interruption Rate: 4.17%

Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,400,606

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Celebrity Big Brother, CBS

Impressions: 198,165,607

Interruption Rate: 1.17%

Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $996,286

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Cut, Color, Murder, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 182,244,106

Interruption Rate: 2.89%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $885,727

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Guy's Chance of a Lifetime, Food Network

Impressions: 180,107,112

Interruption Rate: 1.49%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $762,041

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

