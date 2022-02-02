NBC Gives the Winter Olympics TV’s Biggest Promo Push Three Weeks in a Row

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 30.

A variety of NBC promos for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics top the chart (the example shown here focuses on team figure skating and the opening ceremony) — the third week in a row at No. 1 for the Winter Games.

Traditional broadcasters have the edge once again, with NBC joined by ABC, which promotes new family drama Promised Land in second place (for the second week in a row), and CBS, which hypes the third season of Celebrity Big Brother in fifth place.

Rounding out the ranking: Comedy Central, which celebrates the 25th season of South Park in third place, and Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to its new original romantic movie Butlers in Love in fourth.

1) 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 667,079,754

Interruption Rate: 2.65%

Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,902,134

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $905,522

2) Promised Land, ABC

Impressions: 298,024,601

Interruption Rate: 1.30%

Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,014,857

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $874,860

3) South Park, Comedy Central

Impressions: 218,371,063

Interruption Rate: 2.97%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $754,349

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $203,188

4) Butlers in Love, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 209,112,140

Interruption Rate: 5.51%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,213,843

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Celebrity Big Brother, CBS

Impressions: 198,083,097

Interruption Rate: 1.46%

Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,780,844

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).