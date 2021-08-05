‘South Park’ Movies Coming to Paramount Plus Under New $900 Million Deal

ViacomCBS announced a new deal with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who will be creating 14 original South Park movies for Paramount Plus.

The first two South Park movies will appear on Paramount Plus later this year.

The deal was announced during ViacomCBS's second quarter earnings call. Published reports valued the new agreement at $900 million, underscoring how much money media companies are spending for content have ammunition as the battle in the streaming wars.

The agreement also will keep the long-running South Park series on Comedy Central through 2027, when it will be in its 30th season.

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount Plus and Comedy Central,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, MTV Entertainment, & CCO/Adult Animation for Paramount Plus. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount Plus.”

South Park launched in 1997. This year’s South ParQ Vaccination Special drew 3.5 million total viewers.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, [MTV Entertainment execs] were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”